Nathan Carter among stars to pay tribute to Allingham Arms Hotel owners

Country music stars, local representatives and their many loyal patrons have been paying tribute to the owners of the Allingham Arms Hotel who this week announced their retirement.

Peter and Elizabeth McIntyre have owned the popular hotel for the last 30 years, taking it over from Elizabeth’s late father, Sean McEniff. And patrons will be delighted to hear that it is staying in the family, with Elizabeth’s brother Conor McEniff announced as the new owner.

Known across the country and beyond as a leading country music and dance venue, it is no surprise that the big names of the Irish country music scene have been leading the tributes.

In response to Peter and Elizabeth’s announcement on social media of their plans to retire, singer Nathan Carter said: “Best wishes to you both. I will never forget my first gig at the Allingham and the nights we had along the way.

“Thank you for so many great years and now it’s time to enjoy your retirement.”

This was echoed by Derek Ryan who said: “The very best wishes to you both! I’ll never forget my opening night with my band on the country scene at the Allingham Arms Hotel. Thank you for the opportunity, setting me on my way and for all the great memories since then. Happy retirement.”

Robert Mizzell said: “So many great years and I’m sure so many to come! Enjoy some downtime you guys deserve and best of luck going forward.”

Gerry Guthrie also wished the couple well, saying: “Best Wishes to you both on your retirement, I hope you have many happy years, with the feet up.”

And singer Michael English said: “Wishing you both the very best on your retirement. Thank you for your support. Looking forward to returning to The Allingham next year.”

Peter and Elizabeth said it had been an ‘extremely tough’ decision but they were confident that they were leaving the hotel in safe hands.

They said in a statement on social media: "We know a lot of you, our loyal customers, will be saddened by this news and we would like to thank you all for your continuous loyalty and support throughout the years and we hope that you will continue to support the Allingham into the future.

"We look forward to meeting many of you on the other side of the bar for a change and look forward to the chats now that we will have more time."

Peter and Elizabeth were full of praise for their staff, who will continue to play an important role under the new ownership.

The outgoing proprietors said: "The success of the Allingham could never have happened without the hard working, loyal team that was behind us every step of the way and for this we will always be eternally grateful to our amazing team.”

Among the local representatives extending their good wishes is Bundoran-based Cllr Michael McMahon and his wife Mary who said: “Best wishes to Peter and Elizabeth McIntyre on their retirement.”

Cllr Michael Naughon said: “Wishing you all the best in the future and enjoy your retirement, good luck to Conor.”

Sinead McGowan who is a leading figure in hospitality in Donegal said: “Enjoy the next chapter you deserve it - after years of service to the hospitality industry.”

The new owner will take over the running of the Allingham Arms Hotel on November 1.