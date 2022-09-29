Bed numbers challenges at LUH immune to Budget announcements

The number of people waiting for proper beds at Letterkenny University Hospital, does not change despite big money talk earlier this week with Tuesday's budget.

Thirty-five admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at LUH, according to today’s the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) Trolley Watch.

Eighteen patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 17 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Meanwhile 13 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Sligo University Hospital, which supports patients from south Donegal.

Nine patients are waiting in the emergency department, while four are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Meanwhile the National Joint Council of ICTU Health Sector Trade Unions (INMO, SIPTU, Forsa, IMO, Unite, MLSA, and Connect union- working as one), have called on the Minister for Health to urgently intervene in the non-payment of the Pandemic Recognition Payment.

HSE health staff including nurses, health care assistants, cleaners, clerical workers, social care assistants, porters, security staff and many more) have yet to be paid the Pandemic Recognition Payment which was announced by Government on January 19, 2022.

These staff working as agency or contractors were central to the health service response to Covid 19. Also, staff employed by Section 39 agencies, private nursing homes, Tusla, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service and others feel abandoned by the Dept of Health and the government.

Chairperson of the NJC Unions and INMO Director of Professional Services Tony Fitzpatrick said:

“Thousands of Irish people now know that they will be receiving payments to deal with the cost-of-living crisis in the months ahead, but healthcare workers are still none the wiser as to when they will be getting their long awaited Pandemic Recognition Payment.

“The Government announced what was supposed to be a goodwill gesture 36 weeks ago but have provided absolutely no mechanism to pay these workers who played a key role in the protection of the State in our hour of need.”