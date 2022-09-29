Search

29 Sept 2022

A night of appreciation and celebration as Relay for Life 2022 raises over €100,000

The organisation has now raised €1.53 million in its ten years of existence with the money directed to research projects in Donegal and other local initiatives

Relay for Life

Donal Kavanagh and Robert O'Connor with Drew Corry and Seamus Devine who received 10th Anniversay Appreciation Awards at the Relay for Life presentation event

Reporter:

Paddy Walsh

29 Sept 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

On the Sunday evening after the twenty-four Relay for Life event in May last, it was announced that around €39,000 had been raised as a result of this year’s efforts. But, the attendance was told, there was still more money to come in.
The “more” proved significant and last week, at a special presentation night came the confirmation of the final total as revealed by the organisation’s treasurer, Drew Corry.
Just over €101,000 to be exact –a remarkable figure and one that owes much to all those involved in fundraising, donating, participating in, and organising the 2022 Relay.
“We’re over the moon – we just found out that figure ourselves today,” chairperson of the local Relay for Life initiative, Robert O’Connor told the presentation evening.


Majella O'Donnell, Relay for LIfe Donegal Global Hero of Hope Award Nominee, with Robert O'Connor - Pictures: Clive Wasson


The organisation has now raised €1.53 million in its ten years of existence with the money directed to research projects in Donegal and other local initiatives.
“The money raised is well spent and people will understand the need for it,” said the chairperson.
Before announcing the final figure, Drew Corry asked for eleven volunteers in the audience to, one by one, to hold up cards to reveal the figure of €101,054.24.


Sinead Gillespie, National Campaign Manager, Irish Cancer Society at the Relay for Life presentation event 


Both he and chairperson O’Connor acknowledged the efforts of all involved – an acknowledgement echoed by Irish Cancer Society campaigns manager Sinead Gillespie who described the total as “absolutely amazing”.

The money would continue to go to aid the volunteer drivers service, the night nurse initiative, and the support line, she indicated.
Relay for Life Donegal would not, she added, occur without a huge amount of work involving the committee.
The presentation night also heard the announcement by stalwart member, Ena Barrett, that Majella O’Donnell has been nominated as a Global Hero of Hope by Relay for Life in Donegal.


Ena Barrett speaking at the Relay for Life presentation event


A survivor of breast cancer, she has been a long running advocate of the need for increased cancer services and for the population generally to undergo regular tests and check-ups.
“I’m honoured to have been nominated for the Global Hero of Hope,” humbly adding that she didn’t hold out much hope of ultimately claiming the award.
Meanwhile, certificates of appreciation were presented to all the teams who took part in this year’s Relay for Life while chairperson O’Connor introduced special presentations to two members of the committee who had been in from the start a decade ago – Seamus Devine and Drew Corry.


Drew Corry announcing the total of €101,054.24 which was raised at this year's Relay for Life event


“The whole weekend would not happen without Seamus,” he indicated. “And Drew is the best finance officer in any charity I have ever been involved with.”
There was much more to the evening including the Survivors Choir, led by Donal Kavanagh, performing their upbeat version of Memories, and a final announcement – that of the date of next year’s Relay for Life Donegal.
It will move from the end of May to the start of June on the 3rd and 4th of the month in the grounds of the Atlantic Technological University in Lettterkenny.
Or the LYIT as Robert insisted on calling it!

