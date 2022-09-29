Muckish Road will be closed for two days next week

The R256 Muckish Road
The busy Muckish Road will be closed off on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
Donegal County Council has advised that due to essential road reconstruction works, the R256 Muckish Road will be closed in the townland of Moyra Glebe on September 28 and 29 each day between the hours of 8am and 5pm.
The designated Diversion Route will be via the National Secondary Road and the Regional Road Network, namely the N56, R251 and R255.
