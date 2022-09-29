Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 29

The following deaths have occurred:

- Bernard Haughey, Dublin/Donegal

- Deirdre Ferry, Gortahork

- William McGinley, Letterkenny

- Frances Russell, Newmills, Letterkenny

- Tony Harkin, Drumfries

- Maurice (Manus) Sweeney, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

- Paddy O'Donnell, Letterkenny

- Una Keegan-Dunne, Dublin / Glencolmcille

Bernard Haughey, Dublin/Donegal

The death has occurred unexpectedly at home of Bernard Haughey, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Gemma, Ciara, Aisling, Orla, Linda and Eimear and a devoted grandfather of Aoife, David, Alasdair, Aidan, Catherine, Sean, Pete, Tom, James and Sophie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, Dave, Perry, Paul and Ian, brothers John and Eamonn, sisters Anna and Margaret, the extended Haughey family, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, friends and neighbours.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, on Tuesday, October 4 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. House private, please.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live at: https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Deirdre Ferry, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Deirdre Ferry, Ardsmore, Gortahork F92H7W4.

Predeceased by her father Manus (Maxi). Survived by her mother Bernie (nee Mc Donagh formerly of Glinnsge, Carna) her son Max, daughter Emi, aunts Mary, Nora and Maureen, uncles Seamus, Joseph and John, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home in Ardsmore from 12 noon Friday, September 30. Funeral from there on Sunday, October 2, for 11am requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Rosary both night at 9pm. A shuttle bus will be in operation from An Garáiste F92FT7C to the house starting at 4pm on Friday. Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

William McGinley, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of William McGinley, 2 Canal Road, Letterkenny, Donegal and Sligo.

William's remains will repose at Marley's Funeral Home, Drumany, Letterkenny on Thursday from 3.30pm until 5.30pm, with removal to St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, for receptions prayers at 6pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am with interment afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

Frances Russell, Newmills, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Frances Russell, Doon Glebe, Newmills, Letterkenny.

Reposing at the family home with removal from there at 6.30pm on Thursday to arrive at Conwal Parish Church for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Service on Friday afternoon at 2pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

House is strictly private please at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Tony Harkin, Drumfries

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Harkin, Ballinlough, Drumfries.

Tony’s remains will be reposing at his late residence from 10am on Thursday morning.

Funeral cortege leaving from there at 10.15am on Saturday travelling to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please.

Maurice (Manus) Sweeney, College Farm Road, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred in the loving care of Letterkenny University Hospital staff on Wednesday of Maurice (Manus) Sweeney of Sheephaven, College Farm Road, Letterkenny (Eircode F92 RF6T) and formerly Falcarragh.

Retired national school teacher, Lifford and Lurgybrack primary schools.

Dearly beloved husband of Mary, father of Mary, Maeve, John and Pol, sons and daughters-in-law, brother of Mary and Gretta (Dunfanaghy), and deceased siblings John, Terry, Michael and Crissie (Falcarragh), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Patrick and Columba, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

He will be much missed by his wonderful daily carers who provided excellent care and support.

Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until 9pm on Thursday and Friday with Rosary each night at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Paddy O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy O'Donnell, Drumnaskea, Ballymaleel,

Deeply regretted by his brother Colm, sister Mary (New Jersey), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his home from 11am on Thursday.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Una Keegan-Dunne, Dublin / Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Una Keegan-Dunne (née McGuire), Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Predeceased by her husbands Michael and George. Una will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Joseph, Mary, Sé, George, Andy, Martin, Michael and Una, grandchildren Rachelle, Michelle, Katie-Rose, Emma, Ryan, Samuel and Lucas, great-grandchildren, Laoise, Ada, Heidi and Isla, sisters Breege and Sarah, daughters-in-law Patricia and Bernadette, partner Rui, sister-in-law Hannah, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Massey Bros funeral home, Cabra Road, Dublin on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Berkeley Road, on Friday morning for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation service at 11.40am in Dardistown Crematorium.

To view the funeral Mass please go to: https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-josephs-church-discalced-carmelites

If you wish to view the Cremation Service, please do to https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

All enquiries to Massey Bros, Cabra on (01) 838 9774.

If you have a death notice or an obituary you wish to have included on Donegal Live or Inish Live, e-mail news@donegallive.ie