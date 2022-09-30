Investigation after vehicle crashes through gates of home of south Donegal TD, Martin Kenny

Deputy Martin Kenny was not home at the time of the incident at the family home in Co Leitrim.
Gardai are investigating an incident that occurred in the early hours of yesterday morning, Thursday, September 29 at the home of Sligo/Leitrim and south Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Martin Kenny in Aughavas, Co Leitrim.
A vehicle drove through the closed gates of the property at 2am this morning, narrowly missing the house and driving through the patio doors of a separate studio/garage.
Deputy Martin Kenny said that his wife had been alone in the house at the time of the incident, describing it as "extremely traumatic and distressful" for her and their family.
"I would like to thank the gardai and ambulance services who arrived quickly on the scene to deal with the incident and the driver of the vehicle," said Deputy Kenny adding that, in light of the garda investigation into the matter he would not be commenting further on the incident.
