Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, September 30, 2022

Eugene McGowan, Bruckless / Bundoran

The death has taken place peacefully at the North West Hospice of Eugene McGowan, The Cottage, Drimaghey, Bruckless, and formerly of Drumacrin Ave, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of the late Joanne, he is eeply regretted by his loving family, his son Eoin, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Laoise, Meadbh and Laura, his sister Nora McGowan, (Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon), and all his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his parents and sister Sheila (Buncrana).

His remains are reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F), on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. House strictly private please.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 11am to arrive at the Church of St. Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, in memory of Eugene, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of donation box at Funeral Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred unexpectedly at home of Bernard Haughey, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Gemma, Ciara, Aisling, Orla, Linda and Eimear and a devoted grandfather of Aoife, David, Alasdair, Aidan, Catherine, Sean, Pete, Tom, James and Sophie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, Dave, Perry, Paul and Ian, brothers John and Eamonn, sisters Anna and Margaret, the extended Haughey family, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, friends and neighbours.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, on Tuesday, October 4 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. House private, please.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live at: https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Deirdre Ferry, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Deirdre Ferry, Ardsmore, Gortahork F92H7W4.

Predeceased by her father Manus (Maxi), she is survived by her mother Bernie (nee Mc Donagh formerly of Glinnsge, Carna) her son Max, daughter Emi, aunts Mary, Nora and Maureen, uncles Seamus, Joseph and John, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains will repose at her home in Ardsmore from 12 noon Friday. A shuttle bus will be in operation from An Garáiste F92FT7C to the house starting at 4pm on Friday. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

William McGinley, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of William McGinley, 2 Canal Road, Letterkenny, Donegal and Sligo.

His remains reposed overnight at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 10am with interment afterwards in Sligo Cemetery.

Frances Russell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Frances Russell, Doon Glebe, Newmills, Letterkenny.

Her remains reposed overnight at Conwal Parish Church.

Funeral Service on Friday afternoon at 2pm with burial afterwards in Gortlee Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director.

Tony Harkin, Drumfries

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Harkin, Ballinlough, Drumfries.

Tony’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral cortege leaving from there at 10.15am on Saturday travelling to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please.

Maurice (Manus) Sweeney, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred in the loving care of Letterkenny University Hospital staff on Wednesday of Maurice (Manus) Sweeney of Sheephaven, College Farm Road, Letterkenny (Eircode F92 RF6T) and formerly Falcarragh.

Retired national school teacher, Lifford and Lurgybrack primary schools.

Dearly beloved husband of Mary, father of Mary, Maeve, John and Pol, sons and daughters-in-law, brother of Mary and Gretta (Dunfanaghy), and deceased siblings John, Terry, Michael and Crissie (Falcarragh), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Patrick and Columba, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

He will be much missed by his wonderful daily carers who provided excellent care and support.

Reposing at his late residence from 12 noon until 9pm on Friday with Rosary at 9pm. Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral from there on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Paddy O'Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Paddy O'Donnell, Drumnaskea, Ballymaleel.

Deeply regretted by his brother Colm, sister Mary (New Jersey), nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in Tully Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St Mary’s Church Ramelton on https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o any family member.

Una Keegan-Dunne, Dublin / Glencolmcille

The death has occurred of Una Keegan-Dunne (née McGuire), Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Glencolmcille.

Predeceased by her husbands Michael and George. Una will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Joseph, Mary, Sé, George, Andy, Martin, Michael and Una, grandchildren Rachelle, Michelle, Katie-Rose, Emma, Ryan, Samuel and Lucas, great-grandchildren, Laoise, Ada, Heidi and Isla, sisters Breege and Sarah, daughters-in-law Patricia and Bernadette, partner Rui, sister-in-law Hannah, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Berkeley Road, on Friday morning for requiem Mass at 10am, followed by cremation service at 11.40am in Dardistown Crematorium.

To view the funeral Mass please go to: https://www.churchmedia.tv/st-josephs-church-discalced-carmelites

If you wish to view the Cremation Service, please do to https://www.dctrust.ie/location/dardistown/dardistown-chapel-webstreaming.html

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

All enquiries to Massey Bros, Cabra on 01 838 9774.

