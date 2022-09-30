Illuminated adventure along Bundoran shorefront to mark the changing season

An exciting Ride The Tide event to mark the changing of the seasons will take place tomorrow evening, Saturday October 1, at the Main Beach in Bundoran.

Described as an exciting travelling street theatre production, “Ride the Tide” is an illuminated adventure along the shorefront with a Fiery Finale on the beach to mark the changing seasons.

Starting at Bundoran Community Library at 8pm, the procession will travel along Main Street, Promenade and onto Main Beach.

Performance departs Bundoran library at 8pm, then along the promenade to Bundoran Beach. Spectators may join the parade at the library or simply wait at Main Beach for the procession to arrive. The event is free of charge.

Mechanical horses and fire horses greet the waves in a one-off processional spectacle. Embracing the elements, bringing fire to places where the land, the sea and the sky all meet.

The production of this event is carried out by Donegal based LUXE who have made trailblazing Landscape Spectacle Internationally for 15 years and more. They present processional work ranging from, intimate voyages, to large scale illuminated spectacle carrying with them the elemental energy of their Atlantic home. Working always outdoors, often with small communities, LUXE draw on a dedicated group of International Performers, Musicians and Artists to bring alive their visual world.

Ride the Tide – is supported by the Local Live Performance Programme Support Scheme, an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, administered by Donegal County Council