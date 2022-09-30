Search

30 Sept 2022

Illuminated adventure along Bundoran shorefront to mark the changing season

Tomorrow night will see Mechanical horses and fire horses greet the waves in a one-off processional spectacle

Illuminated adventure along Bundoran shorefront to mark the changing season

procession starts from local Bundoran library to the seashore at 8pm

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

30 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

An exciting Ride The Tide event to mark the changing of the seasons will take place tomorrow evening, Saturday October 1, at the Main Beach in Bundoran.

Described as an exciting travelling street theatre production, “Ride the Tide” is an illuminated adventure along the shorefront with a Fiery Finale on the beach to mark the changing seasons.

Starting at Bundoran Community Library at 8pm, the procession will travel along Main Street, Promenade and onto Main Beach.

Performance departs Bundoran library at 8pm, then along the promenade to Bundoran Beach. Spectators may join the parade at the library or simply wait at Main Beach for the procession to arrive. The event is free of charge.

Mechanical horses and fire horses greet the waves in a one-off processional spectacle. Embracing the elements, bringing fire to places where the land, the sea and the sky all meet.

The production of this event is carried out by Donegal based LUXE who have made trailblazing Landscape Spectacle Internationally for 15 years and more. They present processional work ranging from, intimate voyages, to large scale illuminated spectacle carrying with them the elemental energy of their Atlantic home. Working always outdoors, often with small communities, LUXE draw on a dedicated group of International Performers, Musicians and Artists to bring alive their visual world. 

Ride the Tide – is supported by the Local Live Performance Programme Support Scheme, an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, administered by Donegal County Council

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media