Acoustic Euro Café Trail in Bundoran announced for Douzelage Festival of Europe

An acoustic “Euro Café Trail” in various venues around the seaside town of Bundoran will form part of the forthcoming Douzelage Festival of Europe which is part of the forthcoming Donegal Bay & Bluestacks Festival.

The trail will take place at lunchtime on Saturday October 15 which is day two of the festival, in coffee shops, where artists will play acoustically for approximately 30 minutes.

The line-up is as follows:

12:30 - Paddy’s Bangers, The Salty Fox, Tullan Strand Road

13:00 - Smetnaki, Madden’s Bridge Bar, West End

13:00 - Ingo & William, Foam, East End

13:30 - Ben Reidy, Goodies Coffee House, East End

14:00 - Meitheal/CincáR, Buoys & Gulls, West End

Festival coordinator Shane Smyth said:

"We are delighted to add another element of live music to our festival weekend. In addition to our two concerts (Friday and Saturday nights) and some other live night-time gigs, this will give our guest musicians the opportunity to unplug and play acoustically in the intimate surroundings of some of our coffee shops and restaurants during the festival.

"I’d like to thank the venues for hosting our musicians and guarantee them and their patrons a music filled lunchtime.’

The Douzelage Festival of Europe takes place from Friday October 14 to Sunday October 16 with two concerts at Bundoran Community Centre, a number of live gigs at venues throughout Bundoran and now the Acoustic Euro Café Trail.

Participation by local performers in the Festival of Europe is supported by the Local Live Performance Programme Support Scheme, an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media - administered by Donegal County Council.