Search

30 Sept 2022

Acoustic Euro Café Trail in Bundoran announced for Douzelage Festival of Europe

Acoustic Euro Café Trail in Bundoran announced for Douzelage Festival of Europe

Paddy's Bangers will perform at the Salty Fox Cafe as part of the Acoustic Euro Cafe Trail

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

An acoustic “Euro Café Trail” in various venues around the seaside town of Bundoran will form part of the forthcoming Douzelage Festival of Europe which is part of the forthcoming Donegal Bay & Bluestacks Festival.

The trail will take place at lunchtime on Saturday October 15 which is day two of the festival, in coffee shops, where artists will play acoustically for approximately 30 minutes.

The line-up is as follows:

12:30 - Paddy’s Bangers, The Salty Fox, Tullan Strand Road
13:00 - Smetnaki, Madden’s Bridge Bar, West End
13:00 - Ingo & William, Foam, East End
13:30 - Ben Reidy, Goodies Coffee House, East End
14:00 - Meitheal/CincáR, Buoys & Gulls, West End

Festival coordinator Shane Smyth said:

"We are delighted to add another element of live music to our festival weekend. In addition to our two concerts (Friday and Saturday nights) and some other live night-time gigs, this will give our guest musicians the opportunity to unplug and play acoustically in the intimate surroundings of some of our coffee shops and restaurants during the festival.

"I’d like to thank the venues for hosting our musicians and guarantee them and their patrons a music filled lunchtime.’

The Douzelage Festival of Europe takes place from Friday October 14 to Sunday October 16 with two concerts at Bundoran Community Centre, a number of live gigs at venues throughout Bundoran and now the Acoustic Euro Café Trail.

Participation by local performers in the Festival of Europe is supported by the Local Live Performance Programme Support Scheme, an initiative of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media - administered by Donegal County Council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media