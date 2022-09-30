Heavy rain causes more flooding issues on main Glenswilly to Fintown road

Motorists using the main Letterkenny to Fintown road are being advised to take care in the area around Glenswilly National School after heavy rainfall on Friday morning.

Council roads staff were at the scene after heavy showers caused flooding on the main road.

It comes after the same stretch of road - the R250 - was torn up during torrential rain on the night of Saturday, September September 3.

And while Friday morning’s flooding is not as bad as that September 3 incident, caution is urged for those using the road.

Local councillor Donal Mandy Kelly had spoken on the issue at a recent meeting of Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District and said it was a matter of urgency.

He told how the floods left the road impassable and some residents living close by were left stranded for two days.

Donegal County Council have estimated that a long-term solution would cost €120,000 and have indicated that funds are not readily available for such works.

“The scenes here were brutal and I just don’t swallow the suggestion that there is no funding,” Councillor Kelly said.