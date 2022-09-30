Two hospitalised - N15 Ballyshannon to Donegal Town road reopens after earlier crash

N15 has reopened after earlier collision
Two people were brought to hospital following a road traffic collision earlier today on the N15 at Laghey.
The Garda Press Office confirmed to donegallive.ie that Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the N15 at Laghey, at approximately 11.30am this morning.
"A woman and a man were brought to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The road has reopened," they have confirmed.
