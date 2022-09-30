Minister McConalogue confirms additional €4.6m funding for Greencastle

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue
Inishowen's premier fishing port is to receive an additional €4.6m to complete the Breakwater project, bringing the total approved by the Minister for the Greencastle project to over €13m.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal TD, Charlie McConalogue, confirmed that he has approved a request from Donegal County Council for the additional money.
The minister announced approval of the long-awaited Greencastle Breakwater project in May 2021 and announced funding of €8.9m under the first tranche of the Brexit Adjustment Local Authority Marine Infrastructure Scheme 2022 – 2023 for the project in April 2022.
Commenting the minister said: “The Greencastle Breakwater project is a game changer for the North West and will give a significant boost to Inishowen. It is tremendous that the project is progressing and I am delighted to support it”.
