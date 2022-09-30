Search

01 Oct 2022

Wholegreen in Letterkenny's new owners are Michael and Mary Black

The health food café was incredibly popular in Letterkenny under previous owner Anna Good and the mantle has now been passed to local couple Michael and Mary Black

Letterkenny's Wholegreen's new owners are Michael and Mary Black

Michael Black and his wife Mary at Wholegreen in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Alan Foley

30 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Michael and Mark Black are the new owners of health food cafe Wholegreen in Letterkenny.

Anna Good, the previous owner, announced recently she would be stepping aside from the business, which is located on Church Lane, but did say earlier this month that someone else would be taking on the mantle. 

“As Anna announced earlier In the week,Wholegreen found itself some new owners,” Michael Black posted this evening. “Myself and my wife Mary are really excited to be taking over a business that Anna and her team built up over the past seven years and became a huge part of so many of your daily lives.” 

“All going to plan, we hope to be back open in the next four to five weeks and really looking forward to welcoming everyone (old and new) into Wholegreen. We will keep you all posted on the progress over the coming weeks.”

Before passing on the social media tools of Wholegreen, Anna Good wished her successors the best: “Want to wish them all the very best in the future. I'm delighted they're the ones taking over and I know it'll mean my little business will go from strength to strength. 

“Last time you'll be hearing from me so again thank you, ill miss you all and please shop local and support the new owner, I know you will cause you're all amazing, keep well and safe - tons of love to you all, Anna.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media