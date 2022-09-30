Wholegreen in Letterkenny's new owners are Michael and Mary Black

Michael and Mark Black are the new owners of health food cafe Wholegreen in Letterkenny.

Anna Good, the previous owner, announced recently she would be stepping aside from the business, which is located on Church Lane, but did say earlier this month that someone else would be taking on the mantle.

“As Anna announced earlier In the week,Wholegreen found itself some new owners,” Michael Black posted this evening. “Myself and my wife Mary are really excited to be taking over a business that Anna and her team built up over the past seven years and became a huge part of so many of your daily lives.”

“All going to plan, we hope to be back open in the next four to five weeks and really looking forward to welcoming everyone (old and new) into Wholegreen. We will keep you all posted on the progress over the coming weeks.”

Before passing on the social media tools of Wholegreen, Anna Good wished her successors the best: “Want to wish them all the very best in the future. I'm delighted they're the ones taking over and I know it'll mean my little business will go from strength to strength.

“Last time you'll be hearing from me so again thank you, ill miss you all and please shop local and support the new owner, I know you will cause you're all amazing, keep well and safe - tons of love to you all, Anna.”