Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, October 1, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

Jim Lynch, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Jim Lynch, Fearsaid Mór, Dromore, Letterkenny, retired Principal of Colmcille National School, Ballindrait, former Mayor and member of Letterkenny Town Council, predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Jack and brother Barry (Cavan).

Deeply regretted by Mary and his children, Cróna Kerr and her husband Tommy, Ríana Lynch and her husband Richard McCollum, Fionán Lynch, Pål Brandsdal and his partner Mona Haugen, his Grandchildren Aoibh, Moya, Elliot and Indi, siblings Bridie Keys, Frances Kerr, Joan Calpin (Ballyshannon), Patsy Lynch, Cathal Lynch, Jacqueline Kelly, Brenda McClafferty, Katrina Murphy (Dublin), Linda Elliot, Fidelma Gallagher, in-laws, friends relatives and neighbours.

Jim’s remains will repose at his home Fearsaid Mór from 12 noon until 9pm today, Saturday October 1.

Funeral from there on Sunday, October 2, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Hughie Gillespie, Ballindrait / Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie Gillespie, Mill Street, Ballindrait and formerly of Coolatee, Lifford.

Beloved partner of the late Violet Ayton and husband of the late Veronica Gillespie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family circle.

His remains will repose at his home on Saturday from 2pm.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 1.20pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Conleigh Parish Church, Lifford

at 2pm, with interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Eileen Mullan, Muff



The death has occurred at Nazareth House, Fahan of Eileen Mullan, née McCallion, Aught Road, Ture, Muff.

Predeceased by her husband John; much-loved mother of Rose McLaughlin, Hugh, John, Gerry, Paul and Martin and dear sister of Cassie Hegarty, Liam and Gerard McCallion. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, brothers, her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Her remains are reposing at her home. Family time please to 11am.

Removal from there on Sunday afternoon at 12.15pm to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass can be view on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/iskaheen-parish

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Mary's Meals c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Deirdre O'Donnell, Letterkenny / Termon

The death has taken place peacefully in the caring hands of the staff in the Donegal Hospice of Deirdre O'Donnell, 155 Meadowhill, Letterkenny and formerly of Clonkillymore, Termon.

Predeceased by father Charlie O'Donnell, she is deeply regretted by mother Kathleen, sister Annemarie and partner Gary (London), brother Barry (Newry) and sister Sorcha. Always remembered by her nephews Ruairi and Ultan. Fondly remembered by her extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her mother's residence, Clonkillymore, Termon.

Funeral from there on Sunday for Requiem Mass at 3pm in St Columba's Church, Termon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or directly via https://www.idonate.ie/2625_donegal-hospice.html

Jean Roulston, St Johnston



The peaceful death has taken place, at Brindley Manor Nursing Home, Convoy, of Jean Roulston, Cloughfin, St Johnston.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Jim; loving mother of Cherry, Karen and David; mother-in-law of John and Rebecca; adoring grandmother of Ian, Stuart, Sarah, James and Will; a loving sister and aunt.

Her remains are reposing at her son David's home at Monreagh, Carrigans. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral leaving from there on Sunday at 2.30pm for 3pm Funeral Service in St Johnston Presbyterian Church, followed by burial in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Johnston Presbyterian Church Fund, care of any family member, or Terence McClintock funeral director, Convoy.

Eugene McGowan, Bruckless / Bundoran

The death has taken place peacefully at the North West Hospice of Eugene McGowan, The Cottage, Drimaghey, Bruckless, and formerly of Drumacrin Ave, Bundoran.

Beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of the late Joanne, his passing is deeply regretted by his loving family, his son Eoin, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Laoise, Meadbh and Laura, his sister Nora McGowan, (Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon), and all his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Pre-deceased by his parents and sister Sheila (Buncrana).

His remains are reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran (F94E92F). House strictly private please.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 11am to arrive at the Church of St. Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, in memory of Eugene, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, care of donation box at Funeral Home/Church or by post to Donal Breslin, Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred unexpectedly at home of Bernard Haughey, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Gemma, Ciara, Aisling, Orla, Linda and Eimear and a devoted grandfather of Aoife, David, Alasdair, Aidan, Catherine, Sean, Pete, Tom, James and Sophie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, Dave, Perry, Paul and Ian, brothers John and Eamonn, sisters Anna and Margaret, the extended Haughey family, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, friends and neighbours.

House private, please.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, on Tuesday, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. The funeral Mass may be viewed live at: https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Deirdre Ferry, Gortahork

The sudden death has taken place in Sligo University Hospital of Deirdre Ferry, Ardsmore, Gortahork F92H7W4.

Predeceased by her father Manus (Maxi), she is survived by her mother Bernie (née Mc Donagh formerly of Glinnsge, Carna) her son Max, daughter Emi, aunts Mary, Nora and Maureen, uncles Seamus, Joseph and John, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Her remains are reposing at her home in Ardsmore.

Funeral from her late residence on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Tony Harkin, Drumfries

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Tony Harkin, Ballinlough, Drumfries.

Tony’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral cortege leaving from there at 10.15am on this Saturday morning travelling to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11am Requiem Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Family flowers only please.

Maurice (Manus) Sweeney, Letterkenny

The peaceful death has occurred in the loving care of Letterkenny University Hospital staff on Wednesday of Maurice (Manus) Sweeney of Sheephaven, College Farm Road, Letterkenny (Eircode F92 RF6T) and formerly Falcarragh.

Retired national school teacher, Lifford and Lurgybrack primary schools.

Dearly beloved husband of Mary, father of Mary, Maeve, John and Pol, sons and daughters-in-law, brother of Mary and Gretta (Dunfanaghy), and deceased siblings John, Terry, Michael and Crissie (Falcarragh), nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law Patrick and Columba, extended family and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

He will be much missed by his wonderful daily carers who provided excellent care and support.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral on Saturday going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

