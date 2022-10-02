Man arrested after 'violent disturbance' in Letterkenny

A man was arrested after what Gardaí have described as a ‘violent disturbance’ in broad daylight Letterkenny on Thursday afternoon.

Video footage of the incident, which took place at the Burnside complex at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny has been widely circulated.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested following the incident.

The footage shows a man being knocked to the ground following an alternation with two other men.

One of the men ceases his involvement but another is seen kicking the vicim several times, including multiple blows to the head

Passersby attempted to stop the incident with one woman trying to pull the perpetrator away from the victim before the arrival of Gardaí.

“Shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday, 29th September, Gardaí were alerted to a violent disturbance involving a number of males outside apartments on Lower Main Street, Letterkenny,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed to Donegal Live.

“A man in his mid-20s was arrested at the scene under the Public Order Acts. He was later released pending further enquires.”

An investigation into all of the circumstances is underway including a review of potential video footage of the incident currently circulating online.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station +353 74 9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”