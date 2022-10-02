Free One to One support available for Donegal smokers who want to quit

The HSE in Donegal is inviting people who smoke tobacco or vape to take the 28-day no smoking challenge this October.

People who quit smoking for 28-days are five times more likely to quit for good.

The HSE’s QUIT team will be on hand to help you and they have dedicated, local Donegal Stop Smoking Advisors who can provide free advice and support to those who want to quit smoking.

This is part of two new projects being delivered by the Department of Health - Sláintecare Healthy Communities Initiative and the implementation of new Community Care Chronic disease services.

Stop Smoking Advisors

Stop Smoking Advisors provide free, one-to-one support to quit smoking. This includes giving advice on using Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) like nicotine patches or gum and other stop smoking medication.

Free NRT is also available through the Stop Smoking Advisors. This is a new addition and has been really welcomed by those who have availed of it since it was recently introduced.

After a meeting to assess your nicotine addiction and discussing your reasons for quitting your Stop Smoking Advisor will create a personal plan to help you quit smoking/vaping.

This will cover: what you enjoy and dislike about smoking/vaping; your ‘smoking triggers’ and how you can prepare to cope with cravings and withdrawal – remember these won’t last forever and using nicotine replacement for a short period really helps.

It also includes getting free, professional, non-judgemental, empathetic support which gives you the best chance of success.



Dawn Hanna, one of the 4 Stop Smoking Advisors in the Donegal Community said:

“It’s never too late to quit smoking and quitting is the single best thing you can do for your health at any age. We help people of all ages including people in their eighties who decide to quit. The benefits to people’s health is immediate, especially in relation to their circulation and breathing.”

Dawn says that the Stop Smoking Advisors will support people from when they decide to quit smoking/vaping until they have smoked their last cigarette/vape and beyond said:

“We can advise people on using medications to help with withdrawal and these can really make a difference and help people to quit more comfortably.” These medications are now provided Free of Charge to everyone who attends their local Stop Smoking Service.”

Graham Horsfield, one of Dawn’s clients reports on his experience with quitting smoking said:

“I was smoking almost a packet of cigarettes a day. The first week without a cigarette was the toughest. Overall the 28 days was a real challenge but once I made that target I felt I could go on.

"Thanks to the help of Dawn in the Stranorlar clinic, I am now smoke free almost eight weeks. To say that is unbelievable. Dawn explained how to overcome my smoking triggers and what NRT would suit my needs best. She was also able to arrange for me to get it completely free.

"If you want to stop smoking you really can do it more easily with support. I did it for both my own health and for my family. I would encourage anyone who wants to quit to pick this October as the time to do it and get help from one of your local Stop Smoking Advisors or the HSE QUIT team.”

Contact Dawn in the Donegal Stop Smoking Service by calling 0863404321 or emailing dawn.hanna@hse.ie to find out about any of the free face to face clinics across the northwest visit: https://www2.hse.ie/quit- smoking/support-services/.

Alternatively you can also freephone 1800 201 203 or visit www.QUIT.ie.

The HSE QUIT service also provides personalised, free support by phone, email, SMS and live chat.