02 Oct 2022

Charity group say thanks  to all who supported Fr Eamonn’s birthday fundraiser 

The night itself was a lovely evening of song, poetry, dance, jokes, yarns, laughter and fun

Some of the Mary's Meals volunteers with Fr. Eamonn at his birthday celebtrations

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

02 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

Donegal volunteers with the Mary’s Meals charity have expressed their thanks to all who supported their recent appeal which coincided with Fr Eamonn Kelly’s 60th birthday celebrations.

Fr Eamonn is the Parish Priest for Convoy, Raphoe and Drumkeen and is well known for the charity work he carries out on behalf of Mary’s Meals.

Earlier this month, a birthday party celebration was held in Convoy and he agreed that all funds raised on the night would go to the charity.

The event was a major success with friends and family members gathering for a great night of fun and celebration.

The Mary’s Meals group have offered their thanks to all who contributed:

“How does one put into words an expression of thanks when one is overwhelmed?” a spokesperson said.

“A few months ago Fr Eamonn Kelly agreed to have his 60th birthday for Mary's Meals and that has turned out to be a great decision. 

“The night itself was a lovely night of song, poetry, dance, jokes, yarns, laughter and fun. Maybe the most memorable part of the night was the hum of chat, the atmosphere of goodness and the participation of so many in a great cause.

“Because of our no frills policy, Mary's Meals can feed a child each day in their place of education for €18.30, providing each meal on a worldwide average of just nine cents. Due to your generosity Mary's Meals will support 1,807 because of the birthday bash. Do the maths and then give yourself a wee pat on the back.

“Mary's Meals would like to thank everybody who gave of their time and effort to make the party such a success: the bakers and servers, the musicians and singers, the comedians and the entertainers, the papers and the radio, the organiser and the car parkers, the hall committee and of course all who donated to the cause. 

“During the next while you could sit and have a wee cuppa and think about the 1,807 who will have a good year at school no matter how it goes. And as you relax, see their smile and know that together we can make the world a better place.”

News

