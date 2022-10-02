Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, October 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Philip St. John Hamilton, Milford / Ballintra / Bangor, Down

- Joseph Edwards, Laghey / Dublin

- Agnes McElhinney, Milford

- Danny Gallagher, Killala, Mayo / Owey Island

- Brendan Cullen, Newtowncunningham

- Jim Lynch, Letterkenny

- Hughie Gillespie, Ballindrait / Lifford

- Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

Philip St. John Hamilton, Milford / Ballintra / Bangor, Down

The death has occurred of Philip St. John Hamilton, Milford/Ballintra/Bangor, Co. Down

Born in Bangor, Co. Down in 1945, and formerly of Belfast and Ballintra. Passed away suddenly in Milford, Co. Donegal, on Saturday October 1st 2022.

Beloved husband of Barbara, and formerly of Prue, and cherished father of Helen. He is sadly missed by nephew John, and all of Barbara’s family - David, Amy, Anne-Marie, Ivor, Michael and Geraldine, Barry and Tess, Andrew and Avril, and especially by his grand-children Ewan and Lily. Also extended family, friends and neighbours from Ballintra.

A procession will take place from Milford, and a funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 5 at 2 pm in Cavan http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/.

Friends and family are invited to a reception at Cavan Crystal Hotel from 3.30pm.

Joseph Edwards, Laghey / Dublin

The death has occurred of Joseph Edwards, Trummon, Laghey / Templeogue, Dublin. Funeral arrangements to follow later.

Agnes McElhinney, Milford

The peaceful death has taken place, at Letterkenny University Hospital, of Agnes Mc Elhinney. Beloved wife of the late Eric Mc Elhinney, Milford. Deeply regretted by her son Paul, daughters Carole, Sandra and Heather, sons-in-law Ray, Stuart and Steve, daughter-in-law Clare, sister Liz, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of her daughter Heather and Stephen Walsh, 65 Lisnennan Court, Letterkenny, Sunday, until 9pm and again on Monday from 12 noon until 9pm.

Funeral leaving Lisnennan Court at 12.10pm on Tuesday for 1pm Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church, Carrigart, followed by interment in the family plot at Milford Church of Ireland Cemetery.

House private each day from 9pm to 12 noon. Family time, please, on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only - donations, in lieu, to The Alzheimer's Society of Ireland or Tear Fund, care of McElwee Funeral Directors or any family member.

Danny Gallagher, Killala, Mayo / Owey Island

The death has occurred of Danny Gallagher, Seaview Terrace, Killala, and Owey Island, peacefully at Mayo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his son Daniel, his parents John and Peggy, and his sisters Betty and Noreen.

Danny will be sadly missed, but lovingly remembered by his heartbroken family; his wife Hannah ( Loughney, Castlemagee), son Gerard (Castlebar), daughters Valerie (O'Loughlin, Roscommon), and Carmel (Barrett, Rathcash, Killala ); his brothers Jimmy (Killala), John (Dublin), his sister Margaret (McGonigle, Edinburgh), sons-in-law Gerard Barrett and Gerard O'Loughlin, daughter-in-law Valerie (Healy), adored grandchildren and great granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends, may he rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynn's funeral home, Killala, on Monday October 3, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St Patrick's church, Killala, followed by burial in Rathfran cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Moy Innovations, Moy Valley retail park, Ballina.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/Killala.

"I've crossed the bar at last mates, My longest voyage is past, And I must watch the sunset, Must see it fade, at last."

Brendan Cullen, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday September 30, 2022 of Brendan Cullen, Mill Road, Newtowncunningham F93 TN9C.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, brothers and sisters, granddaughter Maríosa and Grandson Adam. Deeply missed by his loving family Mary and Shaun O’Donnell (Labadish, Manorcunningham), Patrick and Veronica Cullen (Letterkenny), Michael and Michelle (Newtowncunningham), Caroline and John Mulrine (Manorcunningham), Annemarie and Ivor Dowds (Newtowncunningham), Noel and Michelle Cullen (Buncrana), Martin and Mairead Cullen (Manorcunningham), brothers Gerard (Newtowncunningham) and Gregrkenny) and Frances Clarke (Newtowncunningham), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral from his late residence on Monday, October 3, at 11.40am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham for 12 noon Requiem Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/newtowncunningham.

Interment afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time please from 10pm until 12 noon with house private on the morning of the funeral.

Jim Lynch, Letterkenny



The death has occurred of Jim Lynch, Fearsaid Mór, Dromore, Letterkenny, retired Principal of Colmcille National School, Ballindrait, former Mayor and member of Letterkenny Town Council, predeceased by his parents Kathleen and Jack and brother Barry (Cavan).

Deeply regretted by Mary and his children, Cróna Kerr and her husband Tommy, Ríana Lynch and her husband Richard McCollum, Fionán Lynch, Pål Brandsdal and his partner Mona Haugen, his Grandchildren Aoibh, Moya, Elliot and Indi, siblings Bridie Keys, Frances Kerr, Joan Calpin (Ballyshannon), Patsy Lynch, Cathal Lynch, Jacqueline Kelly, Brenda McClafferty, Katrina Murphy (Dublin), Linda Elliot, Fidelma Gallagher, in-laws, friends relatives and neighbours.

Jim’s remains will repose at his home Fearsaid Mór until 9pm today, Saturday October 1.

Funeral from there on Sunday, October 2, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for Funeral Mass at 3.30pm which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations if wished to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Hughie Gillespie, Ballindrait / Lifford



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hughie Gillespie, Mill Street, Ballindrait and formerly of Coolatee, Lifford.

Beloved partner of the late Violet Ayton and husband of the late Veronica Gillespie. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family circle.

His remains are reposing at his home. Funeral leaving his home on Monday at 1.20pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Conleigh Parish Church, Lifford

at 2pm, with interment afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford.

Bernard Haughey, Dublin / Donegal

The death has occurred unexpectedly at home of Bernard Haughey, Navan Road, Dublin and formerly of Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, loving father of Gemma, Ciara, Aisling, Orla, Linda and Eimear and a devoted grandfather of Aoife, David, Alasdair, Aidan, Catherine, Sean, Pete, Tom, James and Sophie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Michael, Dave, Perry, Paul and Ian, brothers John and Eamonn, sisters Anna and Margaret, the extended Haughey family, former colleagues in An Garda Síochána, friends and neighbours.

House private, please.

Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road, on Tuesday, arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. The funeral Mass may be viewed live at: https://navanroadparish.com/mass-times/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

