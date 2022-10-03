Letterkenny's Coláiste Ailigh gets new Principal

Seán Mac Suibhne has been confirmed as the new Principal of Coláiste Ailigh in Letterkenny and will take up his new role on October 10.

He replaces Micheál Ó Giobúin who is retiring from the post in early October, Donegal ETB said this morning.

Seán has been Principal of Coláiste na Carraige since July 2019 and was Deputy Principal in the Abbey Vocational School and Acting Deputy Principal in Moville Community College prior to taking up the reins in Carrick.

Originally from Carraig Airt, Seán is a former student of Scoil Cholmcille, Duibhleann Riach and Milford Vocational School (now Mulroy College).

Coláiste Ailigh is one of six Irish medium schools managed by Donegal ETB. It has a school population of almost three hundred students, with a teaching staff of twenty and other support staff members. The development of both the Irish language and Irish culture has been central to the College.

Seán said: “I am very happy to be appointed to the position of Principal of Coláiste Ailigh and I look forward to continuing the great work that has been carried out in Coláiste Ailigh by the school community under the stewardship of Micheál Ó Giobúin."I would like to thank Micheál for his assistance in the transition to this position. I look forward to meeting all the students, staff, parents/guardians, Board of Management, Parents Association and all the groups that are part of school life in Coláiste Ailigh. Ní neart go cur le chéile.

"It is of paramount importance to me in the role of Principal that we continue to support all our students in achieving to the best of their ability in Coláiste Ailigh, and that we prepare our students effectively for their life after post-primary education.

"Coláiste Ailigh aims to welcome all students who wish to complete their post primary education through the medium of Irish, including students who may not have completed their primary schooling through the medium of Irish. I very much look forward to meeting prospective students and welcoming parents/guardians of prospective students who wish to discuss Coláiste Ailigh as a potential option for their child.”

Donegal ETB’s Director of Schools Dr Martin Gormley said in his congratulations: "Coláiste Ailigh has grown and developed into an excellent school with a quality teaching and learning curriculum being delivered through the Irish language. I wish Seán well in his role and I am confident that the ongoing development of the school will continue. I very much look forward to supporting him in his new role. I would also like to pay tribute to the outgoing Principal, Micheál Ó Giobúin on his pending retirement for his significant contribution to Donegal ETB as Principal of Coláiste Ailigh. Guím sonas agus sláinte air sa tréimhse nua seo ina shaol.”

Chief Executive Anne McHugh added: “I very much welcome the appointment of Seán to Coláiste Ailigh. Our mission is to offer education and training opportunities that help students to achieve their full potential and to contribute to the social, cultural and economic life of their communities. Our Principals play a pivotal role within our schools in leading the senior management team and their contribution is central to the delivery.”

Coláiste Ailigh is one of fifteen of the county’s twenty-seven post-primary schools under the management of Donegal ETB, the county’s largest education and training provider. The ETB is also a trustee partner for a further eight Community and Comprehensive schools in the county.

In the previous academic year 2021-2022, over 5,000 students attended Donegal ETB post-primary schools.





