Gardaí appeal for witnesses to assault in Letterkenny

Gardai ask witnesses to come forward
Gardaí in Letterkenny have issued an appeal for witnesses to an unprovoked assault in the town last Sunday, October 2 which occurred around 4.55pm on the High Road.
One man was assaulted by another man and sustained injuries, fortunately, none of a life-threatening nature.
Gardaí want anyone who may have seen the assault or anyone driving in the vicinity with a dash cam to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.
