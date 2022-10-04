Bus window smashed in Letterkenny

Pearse Road, Letterkenny
Gardaí are investigating a criminal damage incident in Letterkenny last Friday, October 30. They are particularly interested in a group of male and female youths who were spotted in the area at the time.
The rear window of a bus was smashed around 6.40pm while it was parked in a car park between Larkin's Lane and St Oliver Plunkett Road. There were no passengers in the vehicle at the time.
Gardaí say they would like to speak to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious and would particularly like to speak to the young group who were spotted in the area around that time.
They have also asked for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious or anyone driving in the vicinity with a dash cam to contact them at Letterkenny Garda Station on (074) 91 67100 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111.
