Two Covid-19 pop-up clinics in Dungloe

Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Dungloe on Friday and Saturday
Two pop-up Covid-19 clinics will be held in Dungloe this week offering both primary and booster vaccinations.
The clinics will be held on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8 from 11am until 5.15pm on both days in the Community Mental Health Hub.
It is important to continue to embrace the booster campaign to ensure the best protection for you, your family, and the wider community in the coming winter months.
HSE spokesperson, Shona Gallagher said “You can check the date of your last booster on your digital Covid-19 certificate. Go to hse.ie/book to check your eligibility and to book a Covid-19 vaccination appointment for either the primary or booster vaccination at our pop-up vaccination clinics or at our Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Letterkenny.”
