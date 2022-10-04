Ten years of Buncrana open mic sessions to be marked 

The open mic sessions began at the Coffee Cup cafe in 2012
A special event is taking place to mark the ten-year anniversary of the open mic session at the Coffee Cup cafe in Buncrana.
The event is taking place on Monday, October 10 at 8.30pm at the Cockhill Road cafe.
The open mic sessions started ten years ago this month and have been popular with young musicians and music fans in the town.
Sean Meaney of local band Casanova Jackal, who is running the event, said he wanted to do something to mark the anniversary because of the role the open mic session has played in the town's music scene.
“With the musicians who will be there, I think it is going to be a fantastic night and I would hope we get a good turnout.”
The event is for over 18s and instruments will be provided for musicians.
