Garda Property App could be an important tool against crime

Gardaí in Donegal are encouraging people to avail of a new app that has been developed by to allow you to record and index your property, for example, bicycles, laptops, farm machinery etc.
It will give you the facility to record the unique information associated with your property.
In a situation where the user has their property stolen, the app has the facility
to report the theft to gardaí.
This feature allows the user to select the item(s) that was stolen and easily and securely report the theft to An Garda Síochána.
The app can be downloaded on any Smart device from the App Store: https://www.garda.ie/en/angardasiochanaapp/
When you have downloaded the app?
You can safely record your personal information in the app before you begin to record your property.
When recording* your property, you can take a photo of it and then you enter the associated information:
Name
Description
Value in euro/€
Category
Property type
Make
Model
Serial Number
*This information is then either stored locally on the device, or backed up to your cloud account – whichever is your preference – thus leaving you in charge of your own data at all times.
An Garda Síochána recommends you make a regular backup as the onus is on you as owner of your data within the app. No data will be stored by An Garda Síochána.
Full details in relation to the app may be viewed on the Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.