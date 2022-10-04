Garda Property App could be an important tool against crime

Gardaí in Donegal are encouraging people to avail of a new app that has been developed by to allow you to record and index your property, for example, bicycles, laptops, farm machinery etc.

It will give you the facility to record the unique information associated with your property.

In a situation where the user has their property stolen, the app has the facility

to report the theft to gardaí.

This feature allows the user to select the item(s) that was stolen and easily and securely report the theft to An Garda Síochána.

The app can be downloaded on any Smart device from the App Store: https://www.garda.ie/en/angardasiochanaapp/

When you have downloaded the app?

You can safely record your personal information in the app before you begin to record your property.

When recording* your property, you can take a photo of it and then you enter the associated information:

Name

Description

Value in euro/€

Category

Property type

Make

Model

Serial Number

*This information is then either stored locally on the device, or backed up to your cloud account – whichever is your preference – thus leaving you in charge of your own data at all times.

An Garda Síochána recommends you make a regular backup as the onus is on you as owner of your data within the app. No data will be stored by An Garda Síochána.

Full details in relation to the app may be viewed on the Garda Síochána Donegal Facebook page.