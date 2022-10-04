Search

04 Oct 2022

Minister for Defence to address conference in Ballybofey

PDFORRA Annual Delegate Conference (ADC) got under way today

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney TD (inset) who will address PDFORRA delegates at their annual conference tomorrow, Wednesday, in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

04 Oct 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Minister for Defence, Simon Conveny TD will address the PDFORRA Annual Delegate Conference (ADC) tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5 in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey

PDFORRA is the association representing 6,500 enlisted members of the Army, Naval Service, and Air Corps

Since the conference opened this morning members have been discussing the issues affecting their roles.

Today members listened to the organisation's annual report and dealt with policy motions and constitutional amendments.

Tomorrow they will deal with finance in a closed session before guest speaker Miriam Spelman (ANSAC) addressed the delegates.

Minister Coveney, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, is due to deliver his address around 2.15pm followed by their general secretary's speech at 2.50pm, the Chief of Staff address at 3.35pm, and their president's address at 3.55pm.

The delegates will have a packed agenda on Thursday too with policy and urgent motions to be considered.

