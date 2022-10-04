Minister for Defence to address conference in Ballybofey

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney TD (inset) who will address PDFORRA delegates at their annual conference tomorrow, Wednesday, in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey
Minister for Defence, Simon Conveny TD will address the PDFORRA Annual Delegate Conference (ADC) tomorrow, Wednesday, October 5 in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey
PDFORRA is the association representing 6,500 enlisted members of the Army, Naval Service, and Air Corps
Since the conference opened this morning members have been discussing the issues affecting their roles.
Today members listened to the organisation's annual report and dealt with policy motions and constitutional amendments.
Tomorrow they will deal with finance in a closed session before guest speaker Miriam Spelman (ANSAC) addressed the delegates.
Minister Coveney, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, is due to deliver his address around 2.15pm followed by their general secretary's speech at 2.50pm, the Chief of Staff address at 3.35pm, and their president's address at 3.55pm.
The delegates will have a packed agenda on Thursday too with policy and urgent motions to be considered.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.