Popular Buncrana restaurant Ubiquitous set to close its doors

A popular Buncrana restaurant will close its doors for the final at the end of the month.

Proprietor of Ubiquitous Restaurant, Stephen McDaid announced the decision shut the Main Street establishment after 12 years.

Taking to Facebook, Mr Daid said: "Hey folks , so after 12 wonderful years of owning and running Ubiquitous restaurant I’ve decided to step aside and not renew my lease it’s been a big decision but I want to pursue other goals in my life.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank my fantastic staff both past and present especially Seamus and John McLaughlin who have been with me right from the start and as we all know have continued to produce the fantastic meals we all know and love which played a big part in Ubiquitous’s continued success.

"Also a massive thank you to John and Liz O'Donnell who were always there to help me throughout and to all our customers who supported ubiquitous week in week out over the years thank you it’s been a pleasure Ubiquitous restaurant will be up for lease from November 1.

"Any inquiries can contact me on mcdaidsteven@yahoo.ie or liz_odonnell@gmail.com. Also any vouchers out there can be claimed over the next 4 weeks up till the 31st October. So to conclude thank you all again for your support over past 12 years it’s been amazing xxx".