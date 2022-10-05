Teenager faces trial after trolly jack produced during assault

A teenage boy will stand trial after a trolly jack was produced during the process of an assault.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Letterkenny District Court this week.

Detective Garda Bobby Carey gave evidence of arresting the youth, who was accompanied to court by a family member.

Detective Garda Carey served a book of evidence on the accused.

The boy is charged that he did, at a time when he was aged 16, while committing an offence, to wit, assault, in the course of a despite produce in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person, an article capable of inflicting serious injury, to wit, a trolly jack.

The boy also faces a separate charge, relating to a different date, of using threatening, abusive words or behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace of bring reckless as to whether a breach of the peace might have been occasions.

On the same date, he is charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

The accused also faces two charges of assault causing harm to two men on a date in 2022.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the matter be dealt with by trial on indictment.

Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the DPP has consented for the youth to be forward to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court, which commences on October 18.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham administered the alibi warning and made a section 56 order, relating to videotapes of interviews.