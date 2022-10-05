Search

Lough Eske Castle again recognised at Conde Nast Traveler annual Readers’ Choice Awards

Lough Eske Castle, just outside Donegal Town has been recognised as the No. 4 in the Top Hotels in Ireland Category at the Conde Nast Traveler annual Readers’ Choice Awards. 

Speaking about the result, Dónal Cox, General Manager of Lough Eske Castle said:

“We are delighted to be recognised as one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by the readers of Conde Nast Traveler Magazine for five consecutive years. 

"The dedication from our team and the continual focus on guest experience at Lough Eske Castle has shone through in the Reader’s Choice Awards and also in the Castle being named the best luxury hotel in Ireland earlier this year by The Times in the UK.

"We take great pride in giving genuine Donegal hospitality to our guests and look forward to welcoming you all to Lough Eske Castle.” 

More than 800,000 Conde Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next.  

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.”

The full list of winners is published exclusively online, at https://www.cntraveler.com/rca  

Named one of the top ten hotels in Ireland by Conde Nast Traveler magazine, Lough Eske Castle is an award winning five-star hotel in the south of the county.  

The Castle can be found nestled within a 43-acre wooded estate hugging the shores of Lough Eske, at the base of the Bluestack Mountains, just ten minutes’ drive from Donegal Town. 

https://www. lougheskecastlehotel.com/

