Search

05 Oct 2022

Donegal trailer company earns top business accolade

Trailerstuff is a distributor of trailer parts and towing equipment which operates nationwide

Donegal trailer company earns top business accolade

Left to right:  Declan Mc Brearty, Raymond O’Donnell, Callum Shovelin, Laura O’Hara, Shane Boyle of Donegal company Trailerstuff 

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Oct 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal company Trailerstuff has been named trailer and parts distribution company 2022 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

Trailerstuff is a distributor of trailer parts and towing equipment which operates nationwide.

The Killybegs company stocks many premium brands including Brian James Trailers, Al-Ko Kober, Knott-Avonride, Aspöck Systems and Bradley.

Trailerstuff has been recognised with its fourth Business All-Star Accreditation for outstanding contribution to quality and standards in trailer and parts distribution.

Donegal County Council undertaking review of speed limits

Reacting to the announcement, Trailerstuff general manager Declan Mc Brearty said: “It is an honour to accept the Top Business Accolade and a true testament to the hard-working team we have here at Trailerstuff. Working with AIBF over the last number of years has challenged us in many different areas, and has helped us become a more dynamic company with very strong values, which we will continue to use to guide us into the future. A massive thanks must also go to our loyal customers who have supported us down through the years and we look forward to many more years of success.”

Deputy chair on the adjudication board Kieran Ring, said in support of the announcement: “Trailerstuff has achieved AIBF All-Ireland Trailer and parts distribution company 2022. The Accreditation is in recognition of the company’s outstanding contribution to quality and standards in trailer and parts distribution. Furthermore, we wish to recognise Trailerstuff’s conduct in the areas of trust, commitment, performance and customer-centricity. Trailerstuff is hereby included in The AIBF Register Of Irish Business Excellence for a fourth successive year.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media