"Boy was I thrilled that Loretta Lynn made it to Kincasslagh" - Daniel

Singer Daniel O'Donnell has paid tribute to country music star Loretta Lynn, recalling their friendship and his joy at her surprise visit to Kincasslagh.

"Like every country music fan, I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Loretta Lynn," he wrote.

"Growing up in Donegal right up to the present day Loretta was my favourite country singer.

"Over the years I was blessed to be able to call her a friend and was thrilled to have recorded a duet with her.

"She was my surprise guest at the Kincasslagh festival many years ago and boy was I thrilled that Loretta Lynn made it to Kincasslagh.

"Her legacy will live on in the music she has left behind.

"My deepest sympathies to all of her family at this sad time. Rest in peace my dear friend, you will always live in my heart."

On October 4, the family of Loretta Lynn announced that the country music star had passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 90.

The Kentucky-born singer was born into poverty and her early life experience gave her songs an authenticity that resonated strongly with her millions of fans around the world.

Her best known song is Coal Miner's Daughter but she touched on many subjects, including damaging relationships, divorce and birth control.

Loretta Lynn leaves an incredible legacy from a lengthy and productive career, and her own background inspired many others to forge a path in a challenging industry.

A generous performer, she duetted throughout her career with greats such as Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette, kd lang and of course, our own Daniel O'Donnell.