Drove lorry and crashed into two other lorries while over the alcohol limit

An articulated lorry driver who was over the legal alcohol limit collided with two other lorries and forced another motorist to pull off the road.

The incidents occurred at Laghey, Tullyearl and Clarcarricknagun, Donegal Town on April 4 last.

Christopher Glackin, 64, whose address was listed as 101 Mullaghboy Road, Bellaghy, Magherafelt, Londonderry, was before Donegal District Court on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, namely, that at Laghey, he was the driver of a vehicle which damaged the rear light of another lorry, scraped along the side and damaged the exhaust and the cab, and that he failed to stop, failed to remain at the scene and failed to report the incident; that at Tullyearl Roundabout he damaged a second lorry’s wing mirror, mudguard, and front panel, and failed to stop, remain at the scene or report the collision.

Glackin also pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving in relation to both collisions.

He further pleaded guilty to having an alcohol reading of 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath at Clarcarricknagun, Donegal Town on the same date, April 4. The legal limit for a professional driver is 9mcg.

Inspector Seamus McGonigle told the court that gardaí received reports relating to the two dangerous driving incidents involving the collisions with rigid lorries. There was also a third report from a woman who said she had to pull off the road because of the intimidating behaviour of a lorry driver behind her.

In relation to the defendant’s failure to stop following the collisions, Inspector McGonigle said: “He knew there was an accident because his passenger window was broken.”

The court heard that nobody was injured in the collisions.

The inspector added: “There was quite a bit of material damage.”

This had been covered by the insurance of Glackin’s employer.

Inspector McGonigle told the court that the defendant had a previous conviction for drink driving, and had a three-year ban imposed in 2019.

Solicitor Rory O’Brien said his client had been a professional driver for 45 years and had developed difficulties with alcohol.

“He and his family are utterly mortified by what occurred and the risk he put himself and everyone else to in relation to this matter,” said the solicitor.

Mr O’Brien described the incident as ‘the moment of clarity’ that had led the defendant to deal with his difficulties with alcohol.

The court heard that Glackin had been immediately dismissed from his job as a result of the incident. With the support of his family, he had entered rehab for three months. He was taking part in an online aftercare programme and attending AA meetings.

“There is great shame and embarrassment,” said Mr O’Brien. “The loss of his licence will have an impact in relation to him and his family, his income, his standing in the community for a man who is quite respected, as is his family.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt and Mr Glackin has had the moment of clarity needed to tackle his addiction.

“He is utterly sorry and remorseful.”

Judge Sandra Murphy acknowledged the efforts being taken by the defendant to deal with his difficulties.

But she expressed her grave concern at the very serious nature of the offences.

“Mr Glackin is a man who comes before the court on previous convictions for drink driving and he is someone who drives as a living,” she said. “There is a charge of drink driving, two of dangerous driving and others.”

Judge Murphy remanded the defendant on continuing bail to allow for preparation of a Probation Report that would consider community service.

She asked that Glackin, who now works as a forklift driver, give an undertaking not to drive on a public road. He agreed, and the case was adjourned to December 7.