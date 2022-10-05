Search

05 Oct 2022

Woman stole household plants for 'small comfort', court told

The woman, who was before Letterkenny District Court, was also charged with the theft of alcohol from shops

Letterkenny courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

05 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A woman has appeared in court in Letterkenny over the theft of alcohol and household plants.

Kinga Chwalisz was charged with four theft offences, over three separate dates this year.

Chwalisz, aged 37 and of 131 Anglesea Street, Donnybrook, Dublin, was before Letterkenny District Court this week,

On Augus 27, 2022, Chwalisz was charged with stealing a bottle of Jameson and a bottle of Powers, with a combined value of €71.40, from Kernan’s Express Spar, New Mills.

Chwalisz was charged with stealing a household plant, valued at €10, from Dunne’s Stores at Fort Lynne Shopping Centre, Letterkenny, on September 2, 2022.

Also on September 2, 2022, Chwalisz was charged with stealing a bottle of Powers and a bottle of Hennessy from Kernan’s Express Spar, New Mills. The total value of the items was €65.98.

Chwalisz faced a further charge of stealing a potted household plant, valued at €10, from Dunne’s Stores at Fort Lynne Shopping Centre, Letterkenny on September 14, 2022.

Chwalisz spoke only to confirm that was tendering a guilty plea and wished for the matter to be dealt with in the District Court.

Solicitor for Chwalisz, Mr Rory O’Brien, said his client, who has no previous convictions, had never been in trouble before these incidents.

“She had been working in Dublin, had a good position of employment and was in a relationship,” Mr O’Brien said. “The difficulties began then and they mounted. She had difficulty in the past regarding alcohol, but did well to curb her addiction.

“She was left to deal with everything on her own, things began to mount and she started drinking again.”

Regarding the plants, Mr O’Brien said they ‘sometimes were small comfort’ for Chwalisz. “It is a very sad situation,” he said, adding that his client has re-engaged with medical practitioners again.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she would like to see a period of time, particularly over Christmas, where she would be satisfied that there wasn’t a ‘progressive spate’ ad adjourned the case for a period of monitoring.

The case was adjourned to January 16, 2023 for sentencing.

