179 more Ukrainian refugees for Ballybofey

Some 179 Ukrainian refugees are expected to start moving into a €7 million apartment complex in Ballybofey later this week.

The move was confirmed this afternoon by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth.

The first family is due to arrive tomorrow, Thursday.

The 47 apartments above the ground floor shops at the Finn Valley Shopping Centre on Trusk Road have received a €4.5 million makeover since they were acquired by The Remcoll Group and refurbished after they acquired it in December 2020 for around €2 million.

They consist of eight one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom, and one three-bedroom accommodation units.

Back at the start of September the Donegal Democrat exclusively revealed the apartment block, which is situated above several shops including the SuperValu store, was going to be put on the market.

That story prompted quite a bit of negative reaction on social media with many people expressing fears that locals would not benefit from the new facility, particularly at a time when the demand for local housing far exceeds the supply.

Recent figures from Donegal County Council show that approximately 71 houses are needed for 147 people seeking accommodation in the Ballybofey-Stranorlar area.

That figure increases to 352 people or 159 dwellings being sought for the Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District.

It is understood that there are approximately 150 plus Ukrainian refugees in various accommodation centres in the Twin Towns at present. The allocation of the apartments is a department matter and not within the jurisdiction of the county council.

In their statement the department said since the lifting of international travel restrictions post-Covid 19, there has been a significant increase of new arrivals to Ireland seeking international protection.

“Since the beginning of 2022, over 10,600 people have come to Ireland seeking protection. This is in addition to the arrival of Ukrainians who need assistance as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

“Due to the unprecedented demand, accommodation all around the country has been utilised to help house applicants on an emergency basis.

“Over 45 apartments have been recently renovated in the Finn Accommodation Centre, where the capacity will be 179 people. These apartments will be made available to families seeking International Protection in Ireland. The first families will move in later this week.”

It added that the local Oireachtas members were briefed directly by the Minister.

It is believed county councillors were informed of the impending move earlier this week too.