Love of football takes refugee from war-torn Melitopol to USL

When Artem Timoshchenko fled the war-torn city of Melitopol in southeast Ukraine, the future was uncertain.

The 26-year-old has made Letterkenny home for his family. For how long is unknown, but arriving in the Cathedral Town has allowed Artem engage with football.

Having played with FC KTM at home, Artem created a little slice of history last Wednesday at The Diamond Park in Ballyare.

The midfielder became the first Ukrainian nation to feature in the Ulster Senior League when he came on as a substitute for Letterkenny Rovers in their game against Finn Harps Under-21s.

“I just joined this club one week ago,” Artem tells Donegal Live.

“I was looking for a club to join up to. I looked at where the games were held so I came to watch one of them and asked the coaches if I could join the team. I like this club.”

Melitopol has been ravaged by war and its very arteries torn from its chest.

The city, which rests on the Molochna River, was was one of the first to fall into Russian occupancy after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Ivan Federov, the Mayor of Melitopol, was kidnapped in the early days of the war but subsequently released in a prisoner swap.

“I love my city very much,” Artem says. “I love my city very much. It is very well developed in all branches and especially in sports.

“Unfortunately, strong hostilities began and tanks were destroyed along the roads. Roads, banks, police stations were destroyed and the city is occupied by Russian troops.”

The Timoshchenkos stayed in Melitopol until late August. They could take no more.

Initially, they were given residency in Kilcar, but Artem’s desire to play football saw them seek an alternative.

He says: “The way to Ireland was not easy and there was no target for a specific city. We arrived and we were immediately settled in Kilcar, but I have a sports family and we wanted to be in the town where you can play so we were offered the town of Letterkenny.”