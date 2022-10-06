Sod turned on exciting Killybegs 2040 Town Centre regeneration project

The sod has been turned on the hugely exciting Killybegs 2040, Town Centre Regeneration Project.

The project aims to transform the urban fabric of the town through targeted renewal and environmental improvements that will contribute to a more attractive place for residents, visitors and business and be a catalyst in creating jobs, increasing revenue and activating the private sector.

The project is the result of collaboration with the local community, Donegal County Council and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

This significant regeneration project is co-funded by Donegal County Council and the Department of Rural and Community Development under the Rural Regeneration & Development Fund, which is a flagship element of Project Ireland 2040.

An simulated aerial view of the planned project

An iconic element of the project will see the dramatic redevelopment of Island House as complimented by the proposed transformation of the existing public car park at the Diamond to a civic space with multi-user capacities that will encourage visitors and residents to the town centre.

The event, which took place on Monday saw attendees including Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, as well as elected members of the Donegal Municipal District.

A simulated view of what the project will look like from Main Street to Island House

Cllr Niamh Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District commented:

“This exciting project will greatly enhance the town centre, creating an exciting public area and incorporating the Island House which has been vacant for many years which has been an eyesore in the centre.

"This building will be a landmark and the centre piece of Killybegs along the route of the Wild Atlantic Way, our tourist information destination, our community facilities including public conveniences and an internal civic space showcasing our town to the public including our fishing heritage, our deep historic past.

"The inclusion of shared space for innovation will bring a new element to the town and create a new element to Killybegs. A shared space for our community to be proud of.”

Welcoming the progression of the project to site Minister McConalogue said:

“The beginning of the construction phase of this project marks an important milestone in the realisation of the significant investment provided for Killybegs town centre and the region through the Rural Regeneration and Development fund. I congratulate all involved for their hard work in getting the project to this point and look forward to seeing the benefits that this project will bring to Killybegs and its people in terms of tourism, employment and commerce.”

Minister Charlie McConalogue T.D. at the sod turning ceremony with Elected Members of Donegal Municipal District, Thomas Pringle T.D., and the team involved in design and delivery of the project including Donegal County Council Senior Management Team, McCabe Architects, McDermott & Trearty Construction Ltd, Donegal County Council Regeneration and Capital projects Delivery teams, Killybegs Harbour and Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Engineering Division.

John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council added:

“It is great to see funding of this scale invested in Donegal which can make a real difference to our rural communities. It is a clear signal of the Council’s commitment to the renewal and regeneration of our towns and villages across the County and I have every confidence this project will support new and existing businesses within Killybegs and provide enhanced quality of life for the local community”.

McDermott & Trearty Construction Ltd have been appointed by Donegal County Council to deliver Killybegs 2040 – A Town Centre Regeneration Project which is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

Design Team services on this project are being delivered by Donegal based McCabe Architects.