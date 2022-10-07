Search

07 Oct 2022

Donegal woman stole more than €100,000 from bank where she worked

The case at Sligo Circuit Court has been adjourned for sentencing

Judge: 'Students are selling drugs to fund their way through college'

Sligo Courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

07 Oct 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A County Donegal native bank employee has pleaded guilty at Sligo Circuit Court to stealing over €100,000 from her employer.

Siobhan Travers, 51, of Cormullion, Laghey, County Donegal is charged with stealing the money from Permanent TSB, O'Connell Street, Sligo in a period from 2014 to 2022.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a total of 178 charges, 163 for theft and 15 for using a false instrument.

She is charged that in a period from 2014 to 2022, she used withdrawal forms purporting to be the property of named individuals knowing they were false instruments in a prosecution brought by Garda Terry Farrelly.

At last Tuesday's circuit court, defence counsel Keith O'Grady, instructed by Frank Dorrian, solicitor, said the defendant had indicated a guilty plea at Sligo District Court on September 15.

She was charged with taking the money over a period of time.

Mr O'Grady applied for legal aid, a GP's report, a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence Probation Report.

The counsel said the defendant was a married woman with young children, who had never been in court before.

Judge Keenan Johnson put back the case to January 10 for sentence.

