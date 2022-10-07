Donegal woman stole more than €100,000 from bank where she worked

Sligo Courthouse
A County Donegal native bank employee has pleaded guilty at Sligo Circuit Court to stealing over €100,000 from her employer.
Siobhan Travers, 51, of Cormullion, Laghey, County Donegal is charged with stealing the money from Permanent TSB, O'Connell Street, Sligo in a period from 2014 to 2022.
The defendant pleaded guilty to a total of 178 charges, 163 for theft and 15 for using a false instrument.
She is charged that in a period from 2014 to 2022, she used withdrawal forms purporting to be the property of named individuals knowing they were false instruments in a prosecution brought by Garda Terry Farrelly.
At last Tuesday's circuit court, defence counsel Keith O'Grady, instructed by Frank Dorrian, solicitor, said the defendant had indicated a guilty plea at Sligo District Court on September 15.
She was charged with taking the money over a period of time.
Mr O'Grady applied for legal aid, a GP's report, a psychiatric report and a pre-sentence Probation Report.
The counsel said the defendant was a married woman with young children, who had never been in court before.
Judge Keenan Johnson put back the case to January 10 for sentence.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.