Inishowen food producer celebrates Blas na hÉireann awards success

An Inishowen food producer who is part of SuperValu’s Food Academy programme has been recognised at Ireland’s biggest food awards.

Love A Little Sauces is celebrating after scooping Bronze for its Love A Little Salted Caramel Dessert Sauce.

Susan McLaughlin who owns Love A Little Sauces has been part of the SuperValu Food Academy since 2021 and her award-winning dessert sauces are available on the Taste of Local fixture in SuperValu stores throughout Donegal.

Now in its fifteenth year, the Blas na hÉireann awards is the biggest annual competition for quality Irish produce across the island of Ireland with thousands of products entered.

Congratulating Susan McLaughlin from Love A Little Sauces, Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu said: “Huge congratulations to Susan from Love A Little Sauces. Without the hard work and commitment to quality from these Irish food producers, we would not have the excellent range of award-winning products available in SuperValu stores.

“Once again it was a winning year for SuperValu producers at Blas na hÉireann, taking home a total of 119 awards, including 73 awards for our outstanding Food Academy producers.

“At SuperValu we are committed to supporting more Irish food producers than any other retailer and in delivering both the best quality and value for our customers.

“Working with more than 1,800 Irish food producers we are immensely proud of our award-winning brands and it’s wonderful to see the local suppliers and producers receive the recognition they richly deserve.”