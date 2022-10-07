Power cut in Ballyshannon hits more than 50 customers

ESB Networks said 52 customers were affected by the outage
More than 50 homes and businesses in Ballyshannon were without power on Friday afternoon following a fault in the area.
The fault was reported before 1pm. ESB Networks said 52 customers were affected. It said crews were working to repair the fault and power was expected to be restored around after 4pm. ESB Networks has apologised for loss of supply, adding power would be restored as quickly as possible.
