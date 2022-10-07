Donegal Harvest Rally postponed after Creeslough explosion

The Donegal Harvest Rally, which was due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed.

In light of the serious incident in Creeslough on Friday afternoon, officials took the decision to call off the event.

The Donegal Motor Club consulted with Motorsport Ireland and decided to postpone the rally, due to be based in the Cloughaneely area.

“Our thoughts are with all who have been affected at this time,” a statement said.

An open day at Letterkenny Garda Station, planned to be held on Saturday, has also been postponed.

People are still trapped inside a building in Creeslough following a major explosion this afternoon, according to Deputy Pearse Doherty.

He told RTÉ Six-One: It’s very sombre. There are silent prayers being said as there’s people still trapped in the building.

“The emergency services are doing everything they can to remove the rubble. They were here very quickly and locals were at the scene also, trying to assist earlier on. Everyone is just holding on, hoping that they can make contact with loved ones.”