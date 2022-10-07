Search

07 Oct 2022

Donegal Harvest Rally postponed after Creeslough explosion

A serious incident in Creeslough on Friday has led to the postponement of the event, while an open day at Letterkenny Garda Station has also been called off

Callum Devine leads top entry for 2022 Donegal Harvest Stages Rally

Group pictured at the launch of the Donegal Harvest Rally, which has now been postponed.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

07 Oct 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Donegal Harvest Rally, which was due to take place on Saturday, has been postponed.

In light of the serious incident in Creeslough on Friday afternoon, officials took the decision to call off the event.

The Donegal Motor Club consulted with Motorsport Ireland and decided to postpone the rally, due to be based in the Cloughaneely area.

“Our thoughts are with all who have been affected at this time,” a statement said.

'Silent prayers are being said as there’s people still trapped in the building'

Deputy Pearse Doherty, speaking from Creeslough, has said that emergency services are doing all they can to assist anyone till trapped in the building following an explosion at the Applegreen this afternoon

An open day at Letterkenny Garda Station, planned to be held on Saturday, has also been postponed.

People are still trapped inside a building in Creeslough following a major explosion this afternoon, according to Deputy Pearse Doherty.

He told RTÉ Six-One: It’s very sombre. There are silent prayers being said as there’s people still trapped in the building. 

“The emergency services are doing everything they can to remove the rubble. They were here very quickly and locals were at the scene also, trying to assist earlier on. Everyone is just holding on, hoping that they can make contact with loved ones.”

