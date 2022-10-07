Traffic diversions and airspace restriction in place following explosion 

Traffic diversions remain in place following the major explosion at a service station in Creeslough.

Donegal County Council said on Friday night that traffic diversions on the N56 at Creeslough remain in place.

A 6km airspace restriction has also been put in place around the village to facilitate airlifting of the injured to hospitals, which includes a ban on drones.

The diversions on the N56 mean traffic from Carraig Airt turns left at the R245 junction, south onto the N56 at Roscad and then follow diversion signs.

Traffic from Letterkenny on the N56 turn west at An Tearmann onto the R255 Glenveagh Road and follow diversion signs.

Traffic from Gaoth Dobhair turn south off the N56 at Meenacuing junction and follow the R251, Back of Errigal road onto An Tearmann

Traffic from Gort an Choirce and An Fál Carrach, turn south at the N56 crossroads in An Fál Carrach onto the R256 Muckish Gap road towards the R251 junction

Traffic from Dunfanaghy/Port na Blagh to travel west on N56 to An Fál Carrach and follow diversion signs