Search

07 Oct 2022

Traffic diversions and airspace restriction in place following explosion 

A series of traffic diversions on the N56 remain in place

Teenagers hospitalised after Lough Salt Road crash

Road diversions remain in place following the major explosion in Creeslough

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Traffic diversions remain in place following the major explosion at a service station in Creeslough.

Donegal County Council said on Friday night that traffic diversions on the N56 at Creeslough remain in place.

A 6km airspace restriction has also been put in place around the village to facilitate airlifting of the injured to hospitals, which includes a ban on drones.

The diversions on the N56  mean traffic from Carraig Airt turns left at the R245 junction, south onto the N56 at Roscad and then follow diversion signs.

'Silent prayers are being said as there’s people still trapped in the building'

Deputy Pearse Doherty, speaking from Creeslough, has said that emergency services are doing all they can to assist anyone till trapped in the building following an explosion at the Applegreen this afternoon

Traffic from Letterkenny on the N56 turn west at An Tearmann onto the R255 Glenveagh Road and follow diversion signs.

Traffic from Gaoth Dobhair turn south off the N56 at Meenacuing junction and follow the R251, Back of Errigal road onto An Tearmann

Traffic from Gort an Choirce and An Fál Carrach, turn south at the N56 crossroads in An Fál Carrach onto the R256 Muckish Gap road towards the R251 junction

Traffic from Dunfanaghy/Port na Blagh to travel west on N56 to An Fál Carrach and follow diversion signs

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media