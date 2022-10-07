Search

07 Oct 2022

"We share the shock and sadness that many are feeling tonight"


"We share the shock and sadness that many are feeling tonight"

Ards Friary offers help to the tragic Creeslough community

Ards Friary

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

07 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

The Friars based at Ards Friary just outside Creeslough have offered to help the local community deal with the aftermath of this afternoon's tragic events.

Work is continuing on site tonight at the Applegreen petrol station where an explosion ripped the building apart.

It is understood many were seriously injured in the incident. No official confirmation has been made available to date but local families are fearing the worst.

In a statement tonight the community at Ards offered to help in every way they could

"The Friars of Ards Friary wish to reach out to the local community of Creeslough and its' surrounding villages after the tragic events of this afternoon.

"We share the shock and sadness that many are feeling tonight, and assure you of our prayers and availability.

"Our hope is that over the coming days and weeks that you all know that we are here for you, and that you can come to Ards for prayer and support.

"May God bless you all."

