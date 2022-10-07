Council initiate traffic diversions to avoid Creeslough tragedy

Due to serious incident on the N56 at Creeslough, traffic diversions are currently in place.

Donegal County Council and the emergency services have appealed to the public for their cooperation at this sad time.

The diversions are as follows:

- Traffic from Carrigart to turn left at R245 junction, south onto N56 at Roscad and follow diversion signs

- Traffic from Letterkenny on N56 to turn west at Termon onto R255 Glenveagh Road and follow diversion signs

- Traffic from Gaoth Dobhair turn south off N56 at Meenacuing junction and follow R251, Back of Errigal road onto Termon

- Traffic from Gortahork and Falcarragh, turn south at N56 Crossroads in Falcarragh onto R256, Muckish Gap road, towards R251 junction

- Traffice from Dunfanaghy/Port na Blagh to travel west on N56 to Falcarragh and follow diversion signs

A 6km airspace restriction has been put in place around Creeslough village. This is to facilitate airlifting of the injured to hospitals.

No drones are allowed in the skies above the incident.