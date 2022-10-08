Cyclist taken to hospital following Carrigart collision 

The R245 near Carrigart was closed for a time following the collision
A cyclist has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital following a collision in the Carrigart area.
The man in his 30s was involved in a collision with a car at approximately 1pm on Saturday on the R245.
Gardaí said the man was taken to hospital for assessment. The road was closed following the collision but has since reopened.
