Donegal comes out in force to support Creeslough with vigils throughout the county

In the wake of the Creeslough tragedy that claimed the life of 10 people on Friday, the people of Donegal have been coming together to pay their respects with a series of vigils throughout the county.

Vigils took place last night, Saturday, in Carndonagh, Kerrykeel and Mullaghaderg.

A short vigil to remember the 10 people who lost their lives in Creeslough will take place on the Diamond, Donegal Town today, Sunday, at 3.15pm.

There will be a vigil today, Sunday at 4pm at the top of Milford town to provide a focus for the community, an outlet for our grief, and to stand in solidarity with the community of Creeslough as we come to terms with this devastating tragedy. Representatives from the churches in Milford will also be in attendance at the vigil offering support.

The Kilmacrennan community want stand in solidarity as a community with our neighbours, friends and family at this very difficult time. People are asked to stand together and show their neighbours support at the Chapel car park at 4pm.

Fanad United will be having a vigil in the Community Center, Triagh-a-locha this Sunday evening at 4pm.

A vigil will be held in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 5pm to pray for all those affected by the terrible tragedy that happened in Creeslough.

Downings GAA club will be holding a Vigil on Sunday evening at 6pm at the stand on the main pitch. We are all deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred yesterday and our thoughts are very much with those that have been impacted.

St Eunan’s GAA club in Letterkenny will hold a vigil Sunday evening at 6.30pm in the Main Stand to show our support for our friends in Creeslough and St Michael's GAA club.

As a mark of respect and a show of solidarity with our friends and neighbours in Creeslough at this saddest of times the Meenderry Reunion Band will with other local groups and individuals be holding a vigil at 7pm in Falcarragh.

A vigil will be held in Colmcille Church, Tory Island this evening at 7pm to pray for all those affected by the awful tragedy that happened in Creeslough.

If there is a vigil near you please let us know on news@donegallive.ie

Buncrana GAA have arranged Candlelight vigil will be held at the shorefront on Sunday evening at 7pm to show support to the community of Creeslough, and all those affected by this tragedy.



There will be a Candlelight vigil this Sunday evening in the square, Clonmany at 7:00pm. We are asking our parish to join together to show our support for Creeslough. Please bring a candle.

A candlelight vigil will be held in Castlefin to allow people to come together and remember the victims and their loved ones. If you would like to come along, come to The Diamond at 7pm Sunday.

A vigil ceremony has been arranged for 7pm on Sunday evening at the Columban Hall Newtowncunningham.

Naomh Padraig GAA club in Muff will hold a vigil this Sunday evening at club grounds at 7pm to show our support to the people of Creeslough and St Micheal's GAA Club.

In solidarity with the people of Creeslough and surrounding areas, all are invited to attend October Devotions on Sunday 9th October at 7:30pm in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara.

St Conal’s parish Kilclooney, will have a short vigil and prayer service on Sunday in the church at 7pm as a support for the victims and families affected by the tragedy in creeslough on Friday.

There will be a candle lit vigil held in the village of Manorcunningham Sunday evening at 7:30pm. The vigil will be held outside the Resource Centre. Please bring your own candle. If the weather is bad, it will be held inside the Centre.

Moville are going to hold a candlelight vigil this evening, Sunday, at 7pm in support for all those affected by this tragedy. We ask all the members of our community and surrounding areas to spread the word - please bring candles if you have them - followed by service at 7:30pm in the chapel.

As a mark of respect and to show our support to the community of Creeslough, we will gather as a community in Malin village on the Green this evening, Sunday, at 7.30pm to remember.

Killybegs GAA, in solidarity with the people of Creeslough and surrounding areas, invite you all to attend a 10 minute vigil of prayer at St Mary Church, Killybegs, on Monday at 7pm.

We would like to come together for a candlelight vigil in the car park besides McElhinney’s in Ballybofey on Monday evening at 7pm, where we will be joined by our local priests and clergymen. The best thing we can offer the extended Creeslough community at this moment is our prayers, to help them get them through the coming weeks, months and years.