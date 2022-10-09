Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 9

The following deaths have occurred:

- Brigid Corbett, Tipperary and Fanad

- James O'Flaherty, Dunfanaghy

- Joseph Mulvenna, Falcarragh

- Irwin McCandless, Gleneely

- Krystyna Ciszak, Letterkenny

- Monica Quinn, Ballyshannon

- Maureen Baikie, Annagry

- Jessica Gallagher, Creeslough

- Charles Rodgers, Glasgow and Raphoe

Brigid Corbett, Tipperary and Fanad

The death has occurred of Bríd Corbett, née Friel, Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles, Co Tipperary and formerly Fanad and Newtowncunningham. She passed away suddenly after a short illness. Breda will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Timothy (formerly Ballycurrane, Thurles), daughters Marguerita (Mags, Castleiney, Templemore) and Johannah (Staffordshire), sons Laurence (Gloucestershire) and John (Navan), grandchildren, daughters-in-law Susan and Jo, Mag's partner William and Johannah's partner James, brother Pat, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Tuesday, October 11. from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Wednesday, October 12 at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

James O'Flaherty, Dunfanaghy



The tragic death occurred, in Creeslough, of James O'Flaherty, Rinclevan, Dunfanaghy, originally of Sydney, Australia. Predeceased by his parents Brendan & Stella O'Flaherty.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Tracey (née O'Donnell), son Hamish, brother John, sister-in-law Serena and children Amber and Ebony (O'Flaherty), mother-in-law and father-in-law Margaret and Patrick O'Donnell, brother-in-law Odhran O'Donnell and partner Megan, sister-in-law Joanne Devenney and her husband Brian and children Áiria, Seren and Raenah (Devenney).

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny at 12 noon Monday, October 10 to Roarty's Funeral Home, Derrybeg (F92DN4X).

His remains will repose at the Funeral Home from 1pm to 8pm, with rosary at 8pm and again on Tuesday from 12.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal afterwards to the family home in Dunfanaghy to repose overnight.

House private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Wednesday at 11am, with internment afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director's Facebook page.

Joseph Mulvenna, Falcarragh



The death has taken place of Joseph (Jo) Mulvenna, Rocktown, Falcarragh, F92 D827.

Reposing at his home until lunchtime Tuesday, October 11.

Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s, Donegall Street, Belfast on Wednesday, October 19 at 9:.30am.

Irwin McCandless, Gleneely



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Irwin McCandless, Hillhouse Farm, Gleneely.

Reposing at his home. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Krystyna Ciszak, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Krystyna Ciszak, 14 Tara Court, Letterkenny. She passed away at Letterkenny University Hospital surrounded by her loving family and staff of the hospital. Beloved wife of Karol, much loved mother of Malgorzata and her partner Kieran.

Private prayers at Marley's Funeral Home Letterkenny on Monday, October 17 followed by removal to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for private cremation.

Monica Quinn, Ballyshannon



The death has occurred of Monica Quinn, 63 St Benildus Ave, Ballyshannon. She passed away peacefully at Sligo University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, October 8 until 10pm and on Sunday from 12pm to 9pm. Wake is walk though only please, house private at all other times. Removal on Monday, October 10 to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium in Cavan for 2pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Oncology Unit Sligo University Hospital care of John McGee & Sons Funeral Directors. The funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

Monica's cremation can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/lakelands.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons funeral home on 087 2218483.

Maureen Baikie, Annagry



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Maureen Baikie, Bunaman, Annagry.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home, tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, October 9 from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Viewing on Monday, October 10 from 3pm until 6pm with removal afterwards to her late home.

House strictly private to family only.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 11 o’clock with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Jessica Gallagher, Creeslough



The tragic death has taken place of Jessica Gallagher, Killoughcarran, Creeslough. House strictly private to family neighbours and friends only.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Charles Rodgers, Glasgow and Raphoe



The peaceful death has occurred at Fourhills Nursing Home, Glasgow of Charles Rodgers, formerly of Raphoe, Co Donegal.

Beloved husband of the late Bridget, much-loved Dad and dear Grandad.

Funeral Mass at The Immaculate Conception RC Church, 2049 Maryhill Road, Glasgow on Wednesday, October 12 at 10am with burial afterwards in Kentigern’s Cemetery arriving at 11.15am.

Family and friends are welcome.

