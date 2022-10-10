Creeslough post office services available at Kilmacrennan since this morning

Kilmacrennan Post Office
Arrangements are being put in place by An Post to provide alternative post office services at Kilmacrennan post office following the Creeslough tragedy.
The explosion last Friday totally destroyed the local outlet.
From 11am this morning all services and payments for Creeslough customers will be available in Kilmacrennan.
Post offices nationwide are accepting donations for Creeslough in conjunction with the Irish Red Cross.
