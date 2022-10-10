More vigils across Donegal this evening

Thousands are expected to attend more vigils tonight, Monday, October 10, being held to remember the victims of last Friday's tragic incident at the Applegreen Filling Station in Creeslough.
They are being held in Ballybofey, (7pm, car park); Ballyshannon (6pm, The Gables); Raphoe (7.30pm, Diamond); Culdaff (8.15pm, Village Green); Gaoth Dobhair, (6pm, Páirc Gnó Ghaoth Dobhair) Letterkenny (7pm, Market Square); Glenties (7.30pm ,Mass at St Connell’s Church); Lifford (6pm The Diamond) and at (7pm, The Diamond, Killybegs).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.