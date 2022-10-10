Search

Celtic to wear black armbands in Champions League in memory of Creeslough victims

Celtic Park will observe a period of silence before Celtic's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig and the team will wear black armbands during the match, having already today donated £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund, via the Celtic Foundation

Celtic Park in Glasgow will play host to Celtic's Champions League clash with RB Leipzig

Reporter:

Alan Foley

10 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Celtic Football Club will remember the 10 people who tragically lost their lives in Creeslough at their Champions League match in Glasgow tomorrow night.

The Scottish champions face Germany's RB Leipzig at Celtic Park tomorrow night and have confirmed they will hold a period of silence before the kick-off with players wearing black bands during the game for those who died following an explosion on Friday. The match kicks off at 8pm.

The announcement comes just hours after Celtic, through its charitable arm, the Celtic Foundation, donated £10,000 to the Creeslough Community Support Fund.

"Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes to send our most sincere condolences to the families of the 10 people who tragically died in Creeslough, Donegal on Friday and we offer our full support to the entire community, which is suffering so much at this difficult time," read a club statement.

"Through the club’s charitable arm, Celtic FC Foundation, £10,000 will be donated to the Creeslough Community Support Fund in the aftermath of this heart-breaking event. The Support Fund has been set up by the Irish Red Cross in collaboration with An Post and Applegreen to provide rapid and long-term assistance to the Creeslough community.

"All donations to this Fund will help support those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy. The Irish Red Cross will work with the community of Creeslough in the days and weeks ahead to ensure that all contributions will be used effectively and as needed to assist those affected by this incident.

"Donegal has a long and emotional connection with Celtic Football Club. The area is home to a large contingent of Celtic supporters, one of whom being Martin McGill, who tragically lost his life in the incident. We send our heartfelt sympathies to the families of all of the victims and the people of Creeslough.

"Our thoughts, prayers and support are with you all at this difficult time. You’ll Never Walk Alone."

The first of the victims will be laid to rest tomorrow, 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher and, afterwards, Martin McGill, who was a Celtic supporter originally from Dunbartonshire in Scotland.

