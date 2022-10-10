Search

11 Oct 2022

Seamus Coleman offers his 'thoughts and prayers' to Creeslough victims

Killybegs native Seamus Coleman has offered his 'deepest sympathies' to those who died in Creeslough and commended the ' spirit and togetherness' that was shown by the people of Donegal in the rescue operation and in the days that have followed

Coleman passes on condolences and credits 'put themselves at risk to help'

Seamus Coleman, from Killybegs, is the current Republic of Ireland and Everton captain

Reporter:

Alan Foley

11 Oct 2022 12:33 AM

Republic of Ireland and Everton captain Seamus Coleman has offered his condolences to those who were injured or lost their lives following the tragedy in Creeslough on Friday.

An explosion that afternoon resulted in the deaths on 10 people in Creeslough, with Coleman, a native of Killybegs, also crediting the "spirit and togetherness" of Donegal as a whole.

"I'd like to offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones at the devastating tragedy in Creeslough, Co Donegal," Coleman said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families, the injured and the entire community. Having been born and raised in the county, I know first-hand how tight-knit the communities are. The immediate reaction of the emergency services, local residents and passers-by who put themselves at risk to help others is an example of the spirit and togetherness of the entire county.

May the 10 people who have lost their lives rest in peace: Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Robert Garwe, Leona Harper, Hugh Kelly, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O'Flaherty, Martina Martin, Catherine O'Donnell and James Monaghan

