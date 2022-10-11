Diversions remain in place as Funeral Masses take place in Creeslough

As people from across the county and country prepare to make their way to the Funeral Masses of Jessica Gallagher, 24, and Martin Gill, 49, diversions remain in place on the N56.

Ten people tragically lost their lives in an explosion which took place in Creeslough on Friday last.

Speaking on Highland Radio this morning, Garda Niall Maguire said information is not yet available as to when the road can be opened once again.

He said: “I have no information as to when we can open the road again. That is subject to the investigation and also the stability of the building so unfortunately the N56 going through Creeslough will certainly be closed for the foreseeable few days.”

Garda Maguire said the building remains unstable.

“It is so unstable … It is a three and a half storey building and the engineers - we are relying on reports from engineers and they have reported that if the building was to collapse any further … it is a danger to the main road. The building is still creaking and groaning at the moment. There are bits falling off it,” he said.

Members of An Garda Síochána remain at the building alongside Health and Safety officers and investigators.

“It still remains a danger until the building has been secured,” he said.